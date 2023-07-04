Within a month after completing the two-lane Jaiswal bridge over the mighty river Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of a 1.08 kilometre long two-lane Ramban Viaduct was completed today. This announcement was made by Nitin Gadkari Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of a 1.08 km long, 2-Lane Ramban Viaduct. This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs140 Crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44. Additionally, another 2-Lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon", the Union Minister tweeted.

Completion of this viaduct is another step towards the completion of the ambitious project of the widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The 36-kilometre Ramban-Banihal stretch is the most treacherous terrain on Jammu-Srinagar national highway as this stretch is full of trouble points.

In the total 36 km Ramban-Banihal stretch, 14 km of the route between Marog and Makarkote villages was full of 'trouble points'. Executing agencies were finding it difficult to work this treacherous stretch so it was decided to realign the project to skip vulnerable spots.

Work on the widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was started in 2011 with the target of completing it within five years. After widening the highway, the travel time would get reduced by half as the distance would be reduced by 50 km bypassing a number of treacherous points.

Construction of the viaduct will ease congestion during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

"The construction of this 26-span viaduct incorporates various structural arrangements utilizing concrete and steel girders. It serves a dual purpose: firstly, it relieves congestion in Ramban Bazar, ensuring smoother movement of vehicles. Secondly, it facilitates the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44", Gadkari tweeted.

"Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble PM, Shri @narendramodi Ji, we remain unwavering in our commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure. This transformative development not only contributes to the region's economic growth but also enhances its appeal as a premier tourist destination", the minister further tweeted.

Earlier Jaiswal bridge was completed in June

On June 7 this year, Nitin Gadkari had announced the completion of the two-lane Jaiswal bridge over river Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of National Highway-44. This meticulously designed Balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and has been built at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

"The establishment of this bridge alleviates congestion along Chanderkot to Ramban section and ensures smoother vehicular movement.

It may be mentioned here that Nitin Gadkari had visited the Ramban-Banihal section of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on April 11 during his two days tour of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During the tour, he had also inspected work on the Zojila tunnel.