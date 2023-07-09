Incessant rains have lashed different parts of the country, causing heavy damages and even lives in some regions, besides waterlogging, house collapses and falling of trees. Due to the current weather situation, which hasn't even spared the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered all schools to remain closed on Monday, July 10, 2023.

"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for the last 2 days and warnings from meteorological department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," CM Kejriwal tweeted.

The Indian Metrological Department has predicted high-intensity rains in the North-West India, including Delhi, for the next two days. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi." IMD tweeted on Sunday.

The IMD has issued Orange Alert since Friday. The IMD uses four color codes to indicate weather warnings -- green (no action required), yellow (stay alert and informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action).

The school offices will remain operation and the teachers and HoSs must report as business as usual.

Rains in Delhi and damages overview

Delhi experienced a record-breaking rainfall of 153mm in the 24-hour period ending 8:30AM on Sunday. This is the highest-ever in a day since 133.4mm recorded on July 10, 2003, an IMD official said. The city had logged an all-time high of 266.2mm on July 21, 1958.

Due to the heavy downpour, as many as 15 houses collapsed on Saturday. A 56-year-old woman tragically died after being crushed to death after a portion of the house.