Raima Sen has gone topless for the latest photoshoot. The actress went bold for the pictures taken by Tathagata Ghosh but maintains she has done bolder shoots before. Raima said she was comfortable posing as she is not a shy person. Sen also added that the shoot was done before the lockdown and has only been shared now. The shoot was conducted on the terrace of her building.

Raima has shared several pictures from the shoot and is breathing fire in all of them. Talking about the pictures, Raima told a leading website, "I was indeed very comfortable shooting those pictures. Come on, they were not that bold. Plus, I am not a shy person. I have done bolder shoots than this." In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with a bareback and holding a cloth piece to cover the frontal part for the photoshoot.

Even though Raima comes from a popular film family and has no dearth of talent, the actress has not been able to make it big in Bollywood. Talking about nepotism and the debate around it, Sen had said that there was too much pressure and expectation from her when she entered the industry.

She told The Hindu, "Initially, when I entered films, there was too much of expectation and pressure because I was Suchitra Sen's granddaughter, Moon Moon Sen's daughter. Will I be able to live up to the reputation of my grandmother was the question. Till Chokher Bali, I felt I was under the scanner. Only after that, I became Raima Sen."

Raima has recently moved towards OTT and has some big projects lined up ahead.