Following the massive success of Raid, the much-awaited trailer of Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer raises the stakes, diving deep into a gripping world of corruption, power, politics, black money, and the relentless pursuit of truth and bravery.

If you've watched the original Raid, you'll remember Ajay Devgn's powerful portrayal of a fearless income tax officer as Amay Patnaik. In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn ups the ante as he takes on Dadabhai, a corrupt and powerful politician played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Set against the backdrop of a staggering Rs 4,200 crore scam, the narrative is fueled by the intense face-off between Devgn and Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh impresses in a promising new avatar as an influential and power-hungry politician. He exudes both charm and menace in equal measure, making him worthy and chilling.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, who also features in the film, has minimal screen time in the trailer and doesn't make a notable impact.

Will Ajay Devgn's character be able to expose Riteish Deshmukh's evil plans?

#Raid2Trailer is SUPER SOLID ?



After average teaser this trailer looks super interesting with good scenes ... #ajaydevgn is terrfic as akways but i am more impressed from #riteshDeshmukh ??he is on fire ...



All set for big opening ?

My prediction opening - 25 cr net pic.twitter.com/t9gBNTlvoW — Reality .Movies (@bollytazakhabar) April 8, 2025

Netizens have mixed reactions to Ajay Devgn's fearless officer act. While many praised his commanding presence, a section of netizens labelled it "lousy."

This Looks Great ?



FaceOff Between Ajay Devgan and Ritesh Deshmuk is going to be absolutely crazy #Raid2 #Raid2Trailer pic.twitter.com/tMJtu8Yw2J — Anuj. (@KingAaryannn) April 8, 2025

Where to watch original Raid

The original Raid, starring Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D'Cruz (not Sara Ali Khan), is currently streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 will be released on May 1.

Watch the trailer now!