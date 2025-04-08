Maddock Films completed 20 years in the film industry, and to celebrate two decades of cinematic excellence, the production house hosted a grand, star-studded bash attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Having collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, Maddock's celebration saw popular stars like Dimple Kapadia, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and many more showing up in style, putting their best fashion foot forward for the occasion.

Take a Look at who wore what at Maddock Films' starry 20-year bash!

Dimple Kapadia looked effortlessly elegant in a white and gold ensemble as she arrived at the Maddock Films celebration. She wore a deep plum sleeveless inner top paired with a flowy skirt adorned with hand-embroidered red and yellow patterns. Draped around her waist was a multicoloured scarf with ethnic motifs, complemented by a robe-like jacket with a luxurious silk sheen. Dimple was accompanied by her granddaughter, Naomika.

Naomika Saran, daughter of Rinke Khanna (Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's younger daughter), looked chic in a sleek black mini dress with pocket-style detailing on the chest—an elegant and modern look.

Shraddha Kapoor kept it casual yet classy in a white top, denim jeans, and a delicate golden pendant.

Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan coordinated in monochrome. Sara opted for a fashion-forward look with an oversized black blazer, white crop top, and black flared pants. Ibrahim kept it stylish and simple in an all-black button-down outfit.

Ananya Panday chose a comfy summer-inspired look, donning a basic black tank-top bodysuit—minimal yet effortlessly trendy.

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in a strapless velvet gown in a deep berry red hue, complete with a plunging neckline that added to the boldness of her look.

Kriti Sanon made a powerful style statement in a bold ivory gown featuring a plunging neckline, lace detailing, and a dramatic thigh-high slit. She styled it with dainty jewelry, strappy heels, and minimal makeup—exuding elegance and glam.

Triptii Dimri looked ethereal in a black strapless gown by Magda Butrym. The elegant draping around the hips added volume and accentuated her silhouette perfectly.

Meanwhile, Sharvari and Mrunal Thakur added their touch of glamour to the evening with their dazzling looks.

Bollywood boys make heads turn!

Of course, the men brought their A-game too. Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vikrant Massey looked dapper in tailored suits, stealing the spotlight with their suave appearances.

Abhishek Bachchan attended the event in an all-black outfit and warmly interacted with the paparazzi. Varun Dhawan also greeted the paps with love and even posed for pictures with them, spreading his signature charm.

Tiger Shroff exuded charisma in a plunging-neckline black shirt and pants and rounded off his look with glares.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Tiger Shroff, Tripti Dimri, and Ananya Panday, among others.

The year 2024 was nothing short of marvelous for Maddock Films, with three blockbuster hits—Stree, Bhediya, and Chhaava—that shattered box office records.