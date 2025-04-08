Rumours are rife that Homi Adajania's 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, which starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, is now set for a sequel. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor will take on the lead role, with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna joining him.

Deepika Padukone famously portrayed the iconic character of Veronica in the original Cocktail, while Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was widely appreciated by fans.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Animal (2023) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, followed by Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal and her recent appearance in Salman Khan's Sikandar. The actor has an exciting lineup of upcoming films.

About Cocktail 2

A Reddit post features a screenshot from a renowned journalist's AMA session, where he discussed when Cocktail 2 will begin filming and shared insights about the casting.

Take a look at the post

However, netizens were unhappy with Rashmika's casting in Cocktail 2 and slammed her for her Hindi dialogue delivery.

A user mentioned, "I'm a South Indian... I myself am tired of Rashmika and her scary eyebrows and chewy dialogue delivery."

Another wrote, "Rashmika? So, yet another movie I'll need subtitles for because the woman refuses to open her mouth when she's delivering dialogue. I'm so close to quitting Bollywood movies."

The third one said, "I'm sick of Rashmika yaar."

The fourth one mentioned, ew... not excited to watch this trio, Rashmika the least with her weird tongue twister accent!"

Related