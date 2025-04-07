Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to serve couple goals. An avid social media user, Desi Girl Priyanka often shares candid photos and videos from her family time, glamorous looks, and behind-the-scenes moments from her shoots. She frequently takes to Instagram to post adorable updates about her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On Sunday night, Priyanka attended the Broadway opening of Nick's show, The Last Five Years, in New York City.

It was a star-studded evening as Priyanka and Nick posed candidly on the red carpet, twinning in chic black ensembles.

Priyanka stunned in a sleeveless halter top paired with a knee-length pencil skirt. She completed the look with diamond earrings, matching bracelets, and silver pumps.

Nick opted for a pinstripe suit, styled with a white T-shirt and classic black shoes.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a sweet gesture from their daughter, Malti Marie, who showed support for his Broadway debut. He posted a picture of a poster that read "Congrats, Broadway, New York" and captioned it, "What a way to kick off opening day. Thank you, MM. @TheLastFiveYears."

Netizens were in awe of the couple's appearance and flooded the comment section with heart and evil-eye emojis.

About the musical

Directed by Whitney White, the production features Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in the lead roles.

The Last Five Years tells the story of a relationship falling apart between a struggling actress named Cathy and a rising author named Jamie. What makes the narrative unique is its structure. Cathy's story unfolds in reverse, starting from the end of their marriage, while Jamie's is told chronologically, beginning with the start of their romance.

Work front

Priyanka Chopra will be seen with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. She also has The Bluff, Heads of State and Citadel Season 2 in pipeline.

About Nick and Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka began dating in May 2018. In 2022, they welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.