Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away in Mumbai on April 6. She had been admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra after suffering a heart stroke on March 24. After a 13-day battle, Kim Fernandez breathed her last on Sunday.

Jacqueline and her family performed Kim's last rites today

Visuals of Jacqueline heading to the crematorium have gone viral. In the footage, Jacqueline was seen dressed in a white outfit, her face partially covered with a mask, as she avoided the paparazzi. Her father, Elroy Fernandez, appeared visibly shaken by the loss. Photos and videos showing him in grief have surfaced on social media.

Elroy Fernandez was also spotted at Lilavati Hospital to collect the mortal remains of his late wife. A video circulating online shows Kim Fernandez's remains being transported in a coffin to the crematorium. A brief glimpse of her face in the footage left fans emotional.

Actor Sonu Sood was also seen at the crematorium to support Jacqueline and her family. Dressed in a white shirt, he paid his last respects at the funeral.

Last week, Jacqueline ditched IPL ceremony in Guwahati due to her mother's health

A source close to her then told news agency ANI, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony."

Jacqueline shared a close bond with her mother. In an old interview, the actor had talked about her mother. Calling her mother an 'inspiration', Jacqueline told India TV, "My mom always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. There are these two people who have been so strong and they have been such an inspiration for me which always keeps me going."

Work Front

Jacqueline was last seen in the action thriller Fateh with Sonu Sood. She played an ethical hacker in the film, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The film was released in the cinemas in January and is now streaming on JioHotstar.