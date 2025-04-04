Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim, was hospitalized in Mumbai a few days ago. Earlier this week, Jacqueline and her family members were spotted visiting the hospital.

Several photos showed Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in a white outfit as she arrived at Lilavati Hospital to be by her mother's side. According to reports, Kim Fernandez was admitted to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital after allegedly suffering a stroke, which required her to be rushed to the hospital.

Claim

On Wednesday, widespread reports claimed that Jacqueline's mother had passed away at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. A video shared by the paparazzi page, Viral, showed Jacqueline arriving at the hospital entrance. The actor was wearing a black mask and a white salwar kameez. She got out of the car and was seen rushing into the hospital. These visuals fueled rumors about Kim Fernandez's passing.

Fact Check

Despite several news websites claiming that Kim Fernandez had passed away, this news is completely false. International Business Times India personally verified the information, and a source close to the family confirmed that Jacqueline's mother is on the road to recovery.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Jacqueline's family regarding her mother's condition. Jacqueline herself had last confirmed that her mother was recovering.

Jacqueline Fernandez drops out of IPL Performance.

According to a source quoted by Hindustan Times, Jacqueline was scheduled to perform at the IPL ceremony last week but chose to stay with her mother instead. She was supposed to attend the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26. "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU, recovering. As the family awaits further updates from the doctors, Jacqueline has decided to be by her mother's side and will unfortunately miss performing at the IPL ceremony," the source stated HT.

Work Front

Jacqueline was seen in Kick, Murder 2, and Roy. She began as a model before debuting in Bollywood in 2009. She is currently working on Welcome to the Jungle, a star-studded film directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwala.