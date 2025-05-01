The first day of May has begun with a double dose of entertainment for cinephiles with two film releases. One is The Bhootni, starring Mouni Roy, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunny Singh, and the other is Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role from the previous film.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid.

The plot

The story brings back Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, a powerful, fierce man who fights against corruption single-handedly. Rather than bashing goons like a typical hero, he handles situations with his calm and composed demeanor, letting his facial expressions do all the talking.

Ajay's face-off is with corrupt politician Riteish Deshmukh, who is the mastermind behind various schemes to outsmart Ajay. Riteish's eyes speak volumes, his silence is threatening, and his presence elevates every scene he's in.

Saurabh Shukla, needless to say, amps up the screenplay with his powerful dialogue delivery and remarkable screen presence.

Despite the strong performances from Ajay and Riteish, the film falters due to a lackluster script. It's a slow burn. While Vaani Kapoor doesn't have much to contribute, and her single song feels more like a snack break.

However, it's the second half where Raid 2 truly finds its grip. The plot thickens, and the audience is kept on the edge of their seats.

However, the real scene-stealer is Amit Sial in the latter part of the film. He brings a steady, grounded presence, adding to the gripping narrative supported by a trio of powerful performances.

The ones who have flocked to the theaters to watch the film have taken to social media and reviewed the film.

Let's go through Raid 2 reviews on social media

A user stated, "Raid 2 is MONOTONOUS. Feels more like a REMAKE than a SEQUEL to the first instalment. #RiteishDeshmukh shines while the confrontation blocks with #AjayDevgn remain decent. The film is predictable without innovation and that dilutes the impact." He added, "Definitely not on the lines of Shaitaan or Drishyam, not on the lines of Raid (part 1) either."

#Raid2 Is Sikandar Of #AjayDevgn : Everyone Is Disappointed By This . This film is very dull, very boring and does offer anything great. It's nothing compared to the first part. Ajay Devgan Expression less ??

Rating : ⭐⭐

Rating : ⭐⭐

Corporate Booking Can't Save This .

Sadly this movie will fade after the weekend and @ajaydevgn you were far better and respected with less numbers, buying tickets won't save the film. #raid2 is dull and boring. This time corporate booking is really in the face.. #Raid2Review , #kesari2 earns more respect now.!

#Raid2Review: Simple Story but Gripping 2nd half

- When it comes to Strict Character #AjayDevgn rules

- #RiteishDeshmukh is powerful

- Everything is Predictable but Some flat plot diverts at some point

- #VaaniKapoor, Songs Wasted

- Overall Not better than Part 1 #Raid2 pic.twitter.com/xdUu4oiSb7 — MJ Cartel (@Mjcartels) May 1, 2025

The fourth one posted, "#Raid2 Zabardasti Sequel. The routine template stuff has good twists, strong dialogues in 1st half. But 2nd half is repetitive & tiresome. Performance-wise wise Riteish is fantastic & star of this film Lead hero Ajay Devgn does sleepwalking act. Bakwas bundle picture! (2/5) (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#Raid2

3/5

One time watch

3/5

One time watch

Amit sial as Lallan Sudhir ???