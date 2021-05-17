Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai have taken the internet by storm with their latest pictures. The two are seen gazing at each other lovingly. The two are seen twinning in black as they pose for the photo. The two have been a part of Bigg Boss in different seasons and remained popular contestants of their season. While Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rashami has been setting the internet on fire with her sensuous dance numbers.

Amid all this, the two celebs coming together has left fans surprised. Both, Rahul and Rashami, took to their social media platforms to share the stills. The stills seem to be from their upcoming collaboration together for a song number. "Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels! @dieppj," wrote Rahul Vaidya.

Rashami also shared the stills and wrote, "Tomorrow is important day But Don't forget to live in today Hope you all will love it . . . #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #diva #instagood #music #rashamians #rahulvaidya #love #rythamicrashami #immagical" Rahul and Rashami's pictures are breaking the internet as the duo look madly-in-love with each other in the pictures.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, Disha Parmar has said that she is missing Rahul a lot. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Disha said that she was hoping to spend more time with Rahul after Bigg Boss, but work would keep him occupied. "I would not say tough, but definitely a bit hard as I was hoping that we would spend more time with each other. I never knew he was an adventure junkie, but, of course, work comes first. If he has chosen to be part of another show, I am sure he will give his best and shine like he did in Bigg Boss. I am happy that he is working, because work is worship for both of us," she told ETimes.