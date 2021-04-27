Rahul Vaidya might not have won the reality show but he most certainly has won all our hearts. From his no-nonsense attitude, compassionate nature to melodious voice; Vaidya has become a household name. And with the love that he showered on his (now girlfriend) Disha Parmar inside the show, the actress has also become our favourite. Rahul Vaidya and his family had made the announcement that the duo would be tying the knot soon. And fans have not been able to remain calm ever since.

Intimate wedding ceremony

Recently, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made some candid confessions about who would attend their wedding and how the wedding festivities would be. Disha feels the wedding should happen only in the presence of people that matter. A handful of people they are close and intimate with. She also said that they would want the wedding to be a close-knit family affair so that they even get a chance to interact with the audience.

"I think a perfect wedding would be where only your close family and friends are there. It should be a small intimate wedding not like a big grand show happening. You can interact with all your guests. The only people who you like should be present there at your main event," Disha told Spotboye.

The wedding and the reception guest list

The couple also has a quirky funda on whom to call for the wedding and whom to call for the reception. The couple has decided that for the wedding only those who have been in touch with the duo in the last three months would be invited. And for the wedding, those who have been in touch in the last one year would be invited. To this, Rahul Vaidya added that all the contestants from their season of Bigg Boss would also be invited to the wedding.

The couple's first album together released recently and broke all records. The songs in the album were sung by Asees Kaur and Rahul Vaidya.