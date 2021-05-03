Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's romantic tale has reaffirmed our belief in the institution of marriage and sanctity of love. Ever since Rahul Vaidya has left the Bigg Boss house, the duo often get spotted together, painting the town red. Their camaraderie and strong bond is evident from their body language. However, as the nation was gearing up for the couple to tie-the-knot, the two are splitting up.

Now, before you jump to any conclusions or shock, let us tell you the reason behind the two splitting. Rahul Vaidya would soon begin shooting for Rohit Shetty's reality show – Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For the adventure show, Vaidya would be leaving for Cape Town on May 6. And thus, as a parting gift, Disha Parmar gave him a luxury smart watch. "Thank you, baby, this is so cool," said Rahul while sharing the picture of the watch. Disha read out the parting note and said, "A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP."

Rahul Vaidya had earlier revealed that he is scared of water, he is scared of snakes so even though he has said yes to being a part of the show, he is not too sure of what would he do there. Rahul had proposed to Disha while he was inside the BIgg Boss house.

"I had my Mom, brother and a few of my friends at home because it was my birthday and they had come down to cut the cake. And everybody saw it and it was a very happy moment. I can't express in words how that feeling was but it was a very bold move by him. Without knowing what will be the answer, keeping patience and anxiety jawab aaya," Disha had told a leading website about her reaction to the proposal.