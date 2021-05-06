After the wedding of Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal, Dia Mirza – Vaibhav and Sugandha Mishra – Sanket Bhosale, the wedding everyone has been waiting for is that of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. The two celebs and their relatable love story has made a place in everyone's heart.

No wonder the two not only keep trending together but continue to give us major couple goals. However, to your burst your bubble, the most awaited wedding might not happen anytime soon.

Yes, it may come as a sad news for many but the wedding doesn't seem to be taking place in the next few months. Earlier, it was touted that Rahul and Disha would get married soon after leaving the Bigg Boss house. Later, their fan clubs made us believe that the wedding would take place around mid-year. However, it now seems that the wedding would only take place later this year. Reason? Rahul Vaidya leaving to Cape Town in May for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The biggest adventure reality show on national television, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is going to be Rahul Vaidya's next work assignment. Now, owing to his popularity and courageous attitude, it would be no surprise if Vaidya becomes a finalist in the show. And with that, the actor would be away from the country for a couple of months. So, guess, the wedding would have to wait for another couple of months.

Instagram

The couple had recently opened up about whom they would or would not invite to their wedding and reception. Revealing details to a leading portal, the two had revealed that their wedding would be an intimate and close-knit affair so that they can interact and enjoy with a handful of really close people. And only those who have been in touch with them for the last three months would be invited to the wedding. On the other hand, all the people they have been in touch with in the last one year would be invited to their wedding reception.

Well, we can't wait to see the two as man-and-wife, right?