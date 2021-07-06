And our long, long wait seems to have come to an end. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16, 2021. The couple has been in the news ever since Rahul's grand proposal to Disha on national television during Bigg Boss. And now, after months of anticipation, the couple is ready to take the plunge.

Rahul and Disha had been close friends since 2018 but it was only in 2021, during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house that Rahul proposed to Disha. It didn't take Disha long to answer. And ever since, the duo has just been painting the town red.

The wedding would be an intimate affair with just the closest people in attendance. Only the closest friends of the couple would be invited to the wedding apart from family.

"Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loves to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to vedic rituals and will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony," Rahul confirmed to TOI. Disha further told the website, "I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that's exactly what we are going ahead with."

Ever since leaving Bigg Boss, Rahul had announced that he wouldn't delay the wedding for too long. However, owing to him bagging Khatron Ke Khiladi, the singer and Disha kept it on hold. And now that Vaidya is back, the two are not in a mood to delay it any further.

From the looks of it and owing to the pandemic, the wedding wouldn't be a big function but a close knit one. We can't wait for the pictures, can we?