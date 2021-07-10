And it has finally happened! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are officially engaged. The two are all set to get married on July 16, 2021. And a week before the wedding, Vaidya has shared a romantic video of getting engaged to Disha Parmar. The 'Putting a ring on it' video has now gone viral with celebs congratulating the couple.

In the video, the couple is seen being at their romantic best. Sharing the video, Vaidya wrote, "And Finally.... I put a Ring on it . Ever since my BiggBoss journey finished, the hunt for the perfect engagement ring begun. Ofcourse I was nervous, but I went on surprising her with the ring she has been obsessing over for months. Its been a few hours and she just can't get her eyes off her beautiful ring. Thanks to the amazing people at @ornaz_com who helped in customizing our rings."

Disha also shared the video and wrote, "And Finally.... He put a Ring on it. Can't believe he got me the ring which I was crushing over from so long. So dreamy!!! and I also got a customized band for him which is as elegant as he would ever want it to be."

Rahul-Disha wedding

The duo is all set to tie the knot next week. The wedding would be an intimate, low-key affair with just family and close friends present. Rahul and Disha are planning to throw a grand wedding reception after the wedding. Ever since their wedding announcement, industry people have been pouring in their wishes for the adorable couple.