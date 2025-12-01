It is the season of weddings, and it is also the season for Bollywood celebs to perform at these weddings. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, our Bollywood celebs never shy away from performing at weddings. And another famous B-town name was spotted performing at a wedding in Bihar, something that hasn't gone down well with many.

Social media divided

'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy was seen performing his iconic song from the film – Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise – at a wedding in Bihar. The wedding was reportedly of renowned mathematics educator RK Srivastava's niece. Dressed in a sharp suit, Roy fake-played the guitar and also lip-synced to the song that made him the national crush back in the 1990s.

However, Rahul Roy's performance has left social media divided. Some felt his presence should have been enough, and he didn't need to resort to doing this for money. But, there were also a few who felt that if A-listers like SRK and others could perform at weddings, why not Rahul Roy?

Let's take a look at the comments.

Reactions

"I see a man talented enough to still get paid for his skills. I see a man humble enough to not judge an opportunity by its size. I see a man. What do you see????" asked a user.

"To be honest Aashiqui worked only because of its legendary music. Any damn actor of that time could have done both the lead roles played by Rahul Roy and Annu Agarwal. Look how their career nosedived after Ashiqui because they were mediocre actors. Roy should be indebted to Aashiqui since he also got to be in the Big Boss house in its first season and also won the show," another user opined.

"Why did he even have to act. The song is playing in the background with full music, yet he is lip syncing and pretending to play a silent guitar. Funny, but also a reminder that fame is temporary and some people struggle to stay in the limelight they once had," said a social media user.

"Not everyone can hire SRK or Ranveer to dance in their marriages...," another social media user commented.

"He is giving me John Wick vibes," read a comment.

"Feeling bad for him. Once a star and a winner of Big Boss season 1," another comment read.

"Why is he looking like Severus Snape?" a person asked.

"I see someone whose abilities still earn him his worth. I see someone grounded enough to value every opportunity, big or small. I see a man. What do you see?" another person reasoned.

"I always feel sympathy for my namesakes," and "He is doing what he knows best to survive in life" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.