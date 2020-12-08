Last week it was reported that Aashique actor Rahul Roy had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a movie in Kargil. Owing to his health condition, he was airlifted to Mumbai.

The good news is that the actor is on the road to recovery. On Monday, the actor took to his social media account to share his health update himself.

Rahul Roy is using his cell phone.

Rahul posted a video and a bunch of pictures from the Nanavati hospital (Mumbai) where he is admitted.

In the video, he's seen with his sister Pia Grace Roy and a friend, who told the camera how Rahul was now recuperating. Rahul was seen in the hospital's clothes, holding his friends in his arms. Sharing the news with his fans, Rahul wrote.

"I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all

He shared more pictures from the hospital with Pia and his brother Rohit, who is in Canada. "Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital Will is back soon. Love you all Rahul Roy #rahulroy," he wrote. Rahul got more good wishes from his colleagues. Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "U Rahul ... our prayers with you... sending you lots of love and positive energy." A fan wrote, "Get well soon, sir God bless you."

Rahul Roy is showing ominous signs of recovery.

As quoted in ETimes:

Rahul has started eating, he's on a light diet, to begin with. There is a small clot that is still there, it will be dissolved with thinners. Of course, the entire process will take time but so far so good. Besides, there are too many reports floating that stenting (a surgical procedure) will be required but that is incorrect. Stenting is not required as of now. I am also in touch with a top neurosurgeon in Kolkata and even he has said Rahul is showing ominous signs of recovery.

How did he suffer brain stroke?

Producer Nivedita Basu told Mumbai Mirror:

Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that's exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out.

On the work front

Rahul Roy, after featuring in Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 musical hit Aashiqui, became a star. He has also been a part of films like Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke and Naseeb. Other than movies, he starred in TV shows like Karishma - The Miracles Of Destiny and Kaise Kahoon. In 2006, Rahul Roy participated in the first season of Bigg Boss and won the show. The actor also has a production house called 'Rahul Roy Productions'.

Wishing Rahul Roy a speedy recovery!