December has begun on a relatively not so 'positive' note. Seven days and shockingly 7 Bollywood personalities have tested positive for COVID-19. From Sunny Deol, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tannaz Irani, director of Jug Jug Jeeyo to Maniesh Paul and now Kriti Sanon is currently battling the novel virus.

Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19

As per reports, Kriti Sanon is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to Filmfare, a source has revealed that the actress has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao.

The actress has not shared any post on social media after it was reported that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kriti had posted a picture from the flight, announcing that she is returning home after wrapping up her schedule in Chandigarh.

A detailed report of actors who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Sunny Deol

On Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The BJP MP took to Twitter to urged the people who came in close contact with him the past couple of days to self-isolated and tested themselves for the infection. He also informed that he isolated himself after the Covid-19 test results came out positive, and is recovering.

The actor is under home quarantine in Manali till he recovers completely.

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor also tested positive for coronavirus. They were shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh. Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani are also a part of the film. However, they have reportedly tested negative for the virus.

Neetu Kapoor is quarantined in Mumbai.

According to sources close to the family, Neetu, 62, has returned to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. "She tested positive for COVID-19 today. Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her mom back."

Varun Dhawan and film director Raj Mehta are quarantined in Chandigarh.

Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. "Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there," the source added.

Today morning Varun Dhawan shared, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 the production took all precautions, but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u."

Maniesh Paul diagnosed with COVID-19.

As per reports, Maniesh Paul has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The development comes days after Paul's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for COVID-19 along with the film's director, Raj Mehta.

Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh a few days ago from the sets of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn't feeling well.

"He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday, and he tested positive," the insider told PTI.

The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added.

Tannaz Irani

Besides them, recently the popular face from the Television industry Tannaz Irani has been diagnosed with the disease. She announced the news on her Instagram, writing, "Positive me tested Corona Positive today. I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone."

Wishing them all a speedy recovery!