Ever since the pandemic broke out, we have witnessed a major rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Be it, commoners, celebrities or VVIP's the deadly virus has not spared anybody.

On Friday, it was reported that veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan had tested positive for coronavirus while they were shooting for their upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

After two days, Varun Dhawa took to Instagram to confirm the news that he has contracted the virus.

Varun Dhawan deletes screenshot of 'Vitamin Friends' collage, uploads a solo pic.

Varun Dhawan on Monday took to social media to confirm that he has contracted the virus while shooting. The 33 years old actor had shared a post on his Instagram profile which featured a collage of the actor along with his friends and later deleted it.

The 33-years-old wrote: "Vitamin Friends, so as I returned to work in the pandemic era, I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production, but still, nothing is certain in life, especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you."

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's deleted post here:

Varun's new Instgram post

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham wish him a speedy recovery.

As soon as Varun Dhawan confirmed that he had contracted the virus, messages from friends, colleagues and fans came pouring in. "Get well soon, Varun. Please take care," John Abraham's message read. Bipasha Basu wrote, "You will get better soon (sic)." "Get well jaldii," was Dia Mirza's message to the Coolie No. 1 actor. Ekta Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Shruti Haasan and Vivek Oberoi also left their messages in the comments section.

Apart from his friends from the fraternity, a lot of fans all across the glove wishes Varun's a speedy recovery.

Neetu Kapoor flys back to Mumbai

According to sources close to the family, Neetu, 62, has returned to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements. "She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation; otherwise, she was alone in Chandigarh.

Varun Dhawan and film director Raj Mehta are quarantined in Chandigarh.

Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. "Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there," the source added.

Anil Kapoor refutes rumours of being COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted. A source close to the film said Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19. The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month. However, none of the other actors has released a statement about their health.

Jug Jug Jeeyo cast

Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli flew off to Chandigarh last month to start filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. On Diwali, Anil Kapoor shared photos with Neetu Kapoor, Varun and his wife Sunita Kapoor on Instagram and wished everyone on a special occasion. "Happy Diwali!! Sab Khush Raho Aur Jug Jugg Jeeyo! #loveandlight."

Wishing Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta a speedy recovery!