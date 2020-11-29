Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy has suffered a brain stroke and is hospitalized, a source in the family has confirmed. The 52-year-old actor was recently shooting in Kargil. He was admitted to the ICU in Nanavati Hospital two days ago.

"He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke. He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take sometime," the family source told PTI.

Rahul Roy was tested for COVID-19 but was negative. According to reports, the actor suffered stroke due to the harsh weather conditions in Kargil, where he was shooting for LAC Live the Battle, which is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati.

Rahul is playing the role of a major in the film, which is directed by Nitin Kumar Guptam and produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu.