Assamese Actor-Producer Sulakhyana Baruah, leading Manipuri actress Soma Laishram, award winning filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra, popular actress Raima Sen, well known Assamese actress Himakshi Kalita opened the Namaste Vietnam Festival at the iconic Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday.

The first ever Namaste Vietnam Festival will be held in Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang from 12-21 August to mark 75 years of Indian independence. The 10-day fest has been planned in accordance with India's Act East policy which treats Vietnam as a key ally in the region.

Among those who will walk the red carpet is a big delegation from the Indian Film industry led by award-winning filmmakers like Rahul Mittra, Umesh Shukla, Rahul Rawail, Kumar Mangat, Shree Narayan Singh, Mikhil Musale, Rajesh Mapuskar, Chandrakant Singh

Rahul Mittra led a delegation to this first ever festival commemorating 75 years of Indian independence and 50 years of India Vietnam relations comprising of Rahul Rawail, Komal Nahta, Rumy Jafry, Sree Narayan Singh, Umesh Shukla, Kumar Mangat, Nitin Tej Ahuja, Kiran Koneru, amongst others.

The festival saw both Indians and Vietnamese turn out in large number for the inauguration ceremony which also had spectacular Indian classical and Vietnamese folk dance performances.

Soon after the festival inauguration, Rahul Mittra @rahulmittra13 tweeted: "It was heartening to receive the warm reception of Vietnamese people in large numbers at the grand opening of the Namaste Vietnam Festival at the iconic Independence Palace, Ho Chi Minh City, commemorating 75 years of Indian independence and 50 years of India Vietnam relations."