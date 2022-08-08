Award winning Bollywood filmmakers Rahul Mittra and Rahul Rawail called upon Indian Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday and presented him copies of the recently released book 'Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work,' written by Rahul Rawail in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

The book was released recently by the Vice President of India with actors Randhir Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Rahul Mittra and Rahul Rawail in Delhi.

Right after the meeting Rahul Mittra shared a photo & tweeted: "It was great to call upon @AmitShah ji at the Parliament House today along with @RahulRawail Ji & present him copies of #RajKapoorTheMasteratWork. Appreciate the Home Minister's warm courtesy & affection during our interaction and his love for cinema, #RajKapoor & the arts!"

Published by Bloomsbury India, the book is written by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who served as an assistant director to Raj Kapoor on films like "Bobby".

Rawail said the book is a "humble homage to his guru Raj Kapoor". Rawail, known for movies like "Love Story", "Betaab", and "Arjun", said it was "Shahid" writer Apoorva Asrani who asked him to write a book on Raj Kapoor. The book gives an insider view into the life of Raj Kapoor as a filmmaker and how Rawail learned the ropes of filmmaking at the Kapoor family's iconic RK Studios.