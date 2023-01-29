Rahul hoists Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) concluded on Sunday after senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag at Srinagar's historic city centre, Lal Chowk.

BJY started Sunday morning after Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders left their night stay halt at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Many enthusiastic locals came out to greet Rahul while elderly women hugged and blessed him.

Many local politicians of other parties also marched with the Congress leader during his March to Lal Chowk.

He is scheduled to address a party rally at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar city later in the day.

(With inputs from IANS)