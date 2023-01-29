Two days before the conclusion of the much-publicized Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, Congress on Saturday gave a clear and loud message to non-BJP parties that a meaningful and winnable coalition alliance is not possible without the pivot role of the party.

National general secretary and head of the communication department of Congress party Jairam Ramesh asserted that a meaningful and winnable coalition alliance against BJP must be pivoted around the Congress.

Giving a clear message to non-BJP parties, Jairam Ramesh said, "any opposition platform to defeat the BJP must be based on two realities"

"Reality number one is that Congress must be the pivot or fulcrum of any opposition platform without the Congress no opposition alliance is relevant or meaningful", he said.

He further added that any opposition alliance must be based on constructive agenda, not just a negative agenda of anti-BJPism or anti-governmentism. Jairam Ramesh made it clear that any opposition alliance without Congress is meaningless.

SP, TMC's denial to attend Jan 30 event is not a setback from Congress

While replying to the question regarding the denial of the Samajwadi Party, TMC, and BSP to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar on January 30, Jairam Ramesh said it was not a setback to the Congress party.

"Some political leaders have other occupations. For example, the president of Janta Dal (United) to whom I talked personally, is busy with an election campaign in Nagaland", he said and added that the former Prime Minister and leader of Janta Dal (S) H D Devagodwa has written a letter full support and appreciation to Rahul Gandhi and expressed his inability to come personally to attend Srinagar function.

"First of all let me make it absolutely clear function on the 30th of January at Srinagar is not a coalition-building exercise. For this function, invitations were extended in good faith to the political parties to the parties opposing policies and programmes of the BJP-led government at the Centre", he said.

Jairam Ramesh made it clear that the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a platform for 2024.

Priority on having assembly elections in J&K

Jairam Ramesh said the restoration of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir is of utmost priority and assembly elections should be held at the earliest, followed by the reinstatement of full statehood.

Ramesh had on Friday said the Yatra will not discuss political issues of Jammu and Kashmir such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the Gupkar Alliance as there will be other opportunities to raise those.

On Saturday, he said there are many political issues in Jammu and Kashmir of day-to-day concern and also of larger concern. Ramesh said restoration of the status of a full-fledged state to J&K is the second priority.