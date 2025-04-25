Terming the Pahalgam terror attack a terrible tragedy, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party would support any action taken by the government to contain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's been a terrible tragedy. I came here to get a sense of what's going on and to help," Rahul Gandhi said after meeting one of the survivors of the gruesome and deadliest terror attack in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this horrific act and are fully supportive of the nation at this time. I met one of the individuals who was injured," he added.

"My love and affection go out to everyone who has lost family members. I want everyone to know that the nation stands with them as one," he further said, adding, "We had a meeting yesterday with the government, and the entire Opposition condemned the attack and expressed full support for whatever action the government takes."

Terror attack aimed at dividing society

Cautioning people against the nefarious designs of the enemy, Rahul Gandhi stated: "The idea behind what has happened is to divide society, and it's crucial that every Indian stands united and defeats what the terrorists are trying to do."

He further emphasized: "It's sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country. It's essential to stand united and fight this despicable act together to defeat terrorism once and for all."

"I also met the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor. They briefed me on what happened, and I assured both of them that I, along with my party, will fully support their efforts," he said.

Visit to injured survivor in Srinagar

After arriving in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi visited the Army's Base Hospital in the Badamibagh Cantonment and met one of the injured victims to enquire about their health. The attack on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

He also met various delegations, including Congress party members and representatives from the trade and tourism sectors.

Carrying a message of "healing the wounds" of the people, including those in Kashmir, Gandhi cut short his visit to the United States to attend a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting convened in the aftermath of the attack.

He also participated in an all-party meeting called by the government to brief political leaders on the horrific incident.

AICC General Secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal, newly appointed J&K Congress in-charge and AICC General Secretary Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir also accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the visit.