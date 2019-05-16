Taking a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (May 15) said there's a new word in the English dictionary. The word, "Modilie," -- a jibe at PM Modi -- is defined as "to constantly Modify the truth".

The Congress leader has been accusing PM Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal.

"There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry," tweeted Rahul Gandhi, ending his sentence with a smiley. Gandhi also put up a picture of a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of "Modilie."

In the fabricated page, "Modilie" is described as a "mass noun" ,but has some varying definitions -- "To lie incessantly and habitually" and "To lie without respite". Examples listed in the "dictionary" are use variants of the word; "Modiliar" and "Modilying".

The photo-shopped page lists three meanings and examples of the usage of the word.

However, the Congress chief tweeted the information twice. In his first tweet, he shared a screenshot of "Oxford living dictionary". But a simple search of the word "Modilie" on the said dictionary showed no results.

Rahul's tweet actually reminded us of his swipe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in December 2017. The Congress chief was then accused by the BJP of "intentionally twisting" Mr Jaitley's name by spelling it as "Jaitlie" in his tweet.