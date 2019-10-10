The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for "opposing" the Centre's move on abrogating Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's "great job" of "integrating" India by scrapping Article 370. He said that Modi has ensured that national security has strengthened and the entire world now knows that. He also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to clarify whether they are against it or for it.

Shah, who was addressing a rally while campaigning for the BJP at Jat in Maharashtra's Sangli district for the upcoming assembly election in the state said that "Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make it clear if they favour scrapping of Article 370."

He claimed that Congress and NCP have already conceded defeat ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra polls, and urged people to re-elect the BJP-Shiv Sena and allies with a two-third majority, or 222 out of total 288 seats, in the state.

Under PM Modi's watch, India's national security "10 enemies will be killed if one Indian jawan (soldier) is martyred," he said, apparently referring to the Balakot airstrike after the Pulwama terror attack.

"These people ran a false campaign in the country and across the world following the scrapping of Article 370, saying it will lead to problems. Modiji went to the UN, the entire world is standing with him on the issue, while Pakistan stands isolated in the world," he added.

Amit Shah also asked Sharad Pawar to spell out what work the previous Congress-NCP coalition governments did in Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)