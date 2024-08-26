Tweaking the buzz around Miss India contests, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned why Dalits and other backward classes women are missing from the pageants, stirring another debate over the social inequalities in the country.

Addressing Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday, he made the pitch for introducing reservation in Miss India contests while slamming the government for its disregard for the backward and downtrodden classes.

"I checked the list of Miss India, it didn't have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC (Other Backward Classes) women. Some will talk about Cricket or Bollywood. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent," Rahul Gandhi told the audience in Prayagraj.

Close on the heels came a counter from Union Minorities minister Kiren Rijiju, who the video of Rahul Gandhi and termed it 'hypocrisy'.

"Now, he wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports! It is not only the issue of 'Bal Budhi', but people who cheer him are equally responsible too!" Rijiju wrote on X while sharing a clipping of Rahul Gandhi's video.

"Childish humour may be good for entertainment but don't make fun of backward communities in your divisive tactics," he said, asking the LoP to refrain from such remarks. He quickly added, "Rahul Gandhi ji, governments don't select Miss India, governments don't select athletes for Olympics, and governments do not choose actors for films."

Usually, the Times Group (Femina) holds Miss India beauty pageants in partnership with global oranisers. So far, no response has come from the group on Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

Another BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also took to X to contest Rahul's claims on Miss India and shared a video of the Miss India contest and informed that not long ago, a Dalit girl was crowned Miss India, dismissing Rahul Gandhi's claims.

"Not long ago, just 2 years back, a tribal girl from Chhattisgarh, Miss Riya Ekka, won the Miss India title," reminded the BJP spokesperson.

(With inputs from IANS)