Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a historic visit to Poland, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two nations. This visit was the first by an Indian leader to the central European nation in 45 years. The visit was described by Modi as special, and aimed to deepen cooperation with Poland, a country he referred to as India's valued friend.

During his visit, Modi highlighted the importance of strengthening India-Poland relations. He noted that the visit provided an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend and looked forward to closer business and cultural ties with Poland. He also expressed gratitude to the Polish people and government for their warmth.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) echoed Modi's sentiments, stating that the visit set a new milestone in bilateral ties. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the high-level visit would widen and deepen India-Poland relations.

In his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Modi emphasized the significance of the day for India-Poland relations. Tusk, in turn, termed it a great privilege to host Modi and highlighted the increasingly good relations between the two countries. He also underscored the significance of the visit for the entire region and the world.

Modi also extended an invitation to Polish companies to join the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. This came as both countries decided to transform their bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership during Modi's landmark Warsaw visit.

In his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda, discussions were held on deepening the India-Poland partnership across a wide range of sectors, including food processing, Artificial Intelligence, energy, and infrastructure. The leaders welcomed the upgradation of India-Poland ties to a Strategic Partnership and discussed regional and global issues, including conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

One of the key topics discussed between the two leaders was the ongoing war in Ukraine and its global consequences. The leaders expressed their deepest concern over the conflict and its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences, reiterating the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. Modi's visit to Poland also highlighted the 'sporting connect' between India and Poland, particularly through the game of kabaddi. Modi noted that the game reached Poland through India and that Poland had taken it to great heights. He also wished the Polish team good luck as they prepared to host the kabaddi championship for the first time.

Modi`s Warsaw trip was his visits to the Dobry Maharaja Memorial, Kolhapur Memorial, and the Monument of the Battle of Monte Cassino. These sites are a testament to the historical bond between India and Poland, beyond any political and diplomatic elements. They commemorate the sacrifice and valour of soldiers from Poland, India, and other countries who fought alongside each other in the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy during World War II.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland marked a significant milestone in India-Poland relations. It not only strengthened the diplomatic ties between the two countries but also opened new avenues for cooperation in various sectors. The visit also highlighted the shared history and cultural ties between the two nations, further cementing their bond. As India and Poland continue to deepen their strategic partnership, the world will be watching closely to see how this relationship evolves in the years to come. The visit is a testament to the growing importance of India on the global stage and its commitment to fostering strong and meaningful relationships with nations around the world.