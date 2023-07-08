Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi surprised farmers in Haryana's Sonepat on Saturday as he joined them in planting rice paddies, deviating from his route to Shimla.

Making an impromptu stop, Gandhi personally engaged with the farmers, driving a tractor and getting his hands dirty in the field. Imran Pratapgarhi, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, shared Gandhi's gesture and said it exemplifies his commitment to connect with the public even after completing his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi's spontaneous interactions with citizens have become a characteristic of his recent activities. In March, he visited the Bengali Market and Jama Masjid area in Delhi, followed by engaging with UPSC aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar.

Gandhi also paid a visit to Delhi University's PG men's hostel, enjoyed lunch there, and later embarked on a truck ride to Ambala via Haryana's Murthal. Notably, he took the opportunity to visit the Nike market in Karol Bagh, Delhi, and interacted with bike mechanics, emphasizing his dedication to reaching out to various segments of society.

Even during his international trip to the United States, Gandhi continued to connect with the public, taking a truck ride from New York to Washington DC. Similarly, during the Assembly elections in Karnataka, he interacted with delivery partners and accompanied them on a scooter ride.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra covered an impressive 4,000 km, spanning from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the conclusion of his yatra on January 30, Gandhi has remained engaged in actively interacting with people, reflecting his commitment to understanding their concerns and experiences.