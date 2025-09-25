The recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding in Marathwada, Maharashtra, have left the region's farmers in dire straits, prompting urgent calls for relief and support. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has urged the government to accelerate relief efforts and thoroughly assess the crop damage to provide comprehensive assistance to the affected farmers.

Expressing his sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and extensive crop damage, Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the affected families. In a heartfelt message on X, he stated, "The news of loss of lives and extensive damage to crops due to heavy rainfall in Marathwada, Maharashtra, is extremely heartbreaking. In this difficult time, my condolences are with all the affected families."

Gandhi's appeal for swift action was echoed by Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who emphasized the need for a blanket loan waiver for the farmers. Sule highlighted the severe impact of the excessive rainfall and called for immediate intervention from the central government.

She stated, "Considering the enormous damage caused by excessive rainfall in Maharashtra, the Central government should provide immediate assistance. Additionally, a blanket loan waiver for farmers should be implemented, and a wet drought should be declared."

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Congress Legislature Party leader, has also been vocal in demanding a farm loan waiver, especially given the significant losses suffered by farmers in Marathwada. He criticized the government's response, questioning the lack of concrete assurances and transparency regarding the aid to be provided.

Wadettiwar expressed his frustration, asking, "While there is a demand for loan waiver for farmers, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar got angry. Will the government allow farmers to commit suicide because the treasury is in a poor state?"

Political Leaders Demand Action

Wadettiwar further criticized the government's failure to fulfill election promises regarding loan waivers. He questioned why the commitments made during the elections are not being honored now.

"A year ago, during the elections, these same parties had announced that they would waive farmers' loans. Now why are they giving excuses?" he inquired. He also criticized the government's focus on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, suggesting it was merely a strategy to gain votes. "Farmers are not getting guaranteed prices, soybeans are infected. Farmers will not get crop insurance money, so farmers should be given Rs 50,000 per hectare as assistance," he demanded.

The heavy rains in Marathwada have not only destroyed crops but have also led to soil erosion, further exacerbating the plight of the farmers. In a symbolic gesture, Wadettiwar announced his decision to donate his six months' MLA salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and appealed to legislators from all parties to follow suit.

Related