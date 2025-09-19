IANS

Top NDA leaders on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks portraying Gen Z as defenders of democracy and accusers of electoral malpractice, accusing him of trying to incite unrest among India's youth.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain strongly criticised Gandhi for allegedly provoking young citizens: "Rahul Gandhi is inciting the youth, students, and Gen Zs of the country. He is provoking them against the nation. This is completely unacceptable. The youth of this country admire PM Modi. They know that this government works for them and for the poor."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took aim at Gandhi, invoking a sharp contrast between past and present governance.

"Those who have looted the country should focus on defending themselves. When his father, late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, said that out of every one rupee sent, 85 paise were lost to corruption, people were stunned. Today, under Prime Minister Modi, even if Rs one lakh crore is sent under government schemes, the entire amount reaches the people directly," he said.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad echoed the criticism and dismissed any claims of a political wave among Indian youth: "India's youth are aligning themselves with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047. There is no anti-establishment wave here... In India, people are focused on jobs, technology, and development, not regime change."

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi posted on X: "The youth of the country, the students of the country, the Gen Z will save the Constitution, protect democracy and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!"

By invoking Gen Z as defenders of democracy, Gandhi attempted to tap into global youth-led political movements, such as those in Nepal and Bangladesh, where protests led to major governmental shakeups.

With Gen Z comprising a significant portion of first-time voters, their support could prove decisive in upcoming elections. His emphasis on "vote theft" echoes his previous allegations of electoral malpractice, a theme the Congress party has repeatedly raised.

