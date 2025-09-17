Rahul Gandhi, Kharge wish good health to PM Modi on his birthday

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and wished for his healthy life.

In a one-liner message on X, Gandhi said, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to social media and wished the Prime Minister.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," he posted on X.

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India's first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country's health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

More than one lakh health camps will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, marking India's largest-ever health outreach campaign.

These camps will provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, as well as maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunisations, and nutrition counselling.

Specialised services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ENT, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through public and private medical institutions. Blood donation drives will also be organised nationwide, with donors registered via the e-Raktkosh portal and engagement through the MyGov platform.

(With inputs from IANS)