Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tribute to the martyrs of 2019 Pulwama terror attack at Lethpora.

He stopped the Yatra for a while at Lethpora in Pulwama and laid a flower bouquet at the spot where 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terrorist attack.

Official sources said that Rahul Gandhi resumed Yatra from Chersoo village in Anantnag district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar on January 30 where Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag and address a public rally.

Halted on Friday

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra was earlier halted first time on Friday, shortly after it entered the Kashmir Valley citing 'security breach'.

"This morning, a huge crowd had gathered. But unfortunately, the police arrangement completely collapsed. Cops who had to hold the crowd were nowhere to be seen. So my security people were very much concerned with me continuing. So I had to cancel my walk, while other people continued," said Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra at a press briefing.

However, the Kashmir Police said: "There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security."

(With inputs from IANS)