Rahul Dev's brother, Mukul Dev passed away on May 23. The prolific actor passed away under mysterious circumstances. Ever since his death, several theories have been floating around. Now, his brother and actor, Rahul Dev, has come forward to set the record straight. Rahul quashed rumours of Mukul Dev being in depression and added he passed away due to his physical health.

Rahul Dev revealed that in the last few days before his death, he hadn't eaten anything at all. Dev also confirmed that the death of their parents took a toll on Mukul, who felt lonely.

Poor eating habits

"He was in the ICU for eight and a half days. Medically, it was a result of poor eating habits. In the last four to five days, he had stopped eating altogether. Of course, he felt lonely, and he had lost interest in life. He would turn down several work offers. Only now, after completing all the rituals, is the reality sinking in - and I know the pain will only deepen," Rahul told TOI.

Rahul Dev revealed that their father passed away in 2019 and was shortly followed by his mother who passed away in 2023. He mentioned that Mukul Dev had turned reclusive after their deaths. He also added that Mukul had stopped caring for himself and missed his daughter terribly.

Not in depression

"The people speaking now weren't even in touch with him. They say he was unfit, but he used to run half-marathons. Yes, he had gained weight - but that happens when someone stops caring for themselves. Who really stayed in touch with him between 2019 and 2024? Did they visit him in the hospital or attend his prayer meet?" he further questioned.

Rahul Dev added that he wants to remember Mukul Dev for the "super-charming, intelligent, and sensitive person he truly was."