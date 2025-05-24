Did Mukul Dev foresee his death? Actor's last Instagram post fuels speculation; brother Rahul Dev issues statement

Veteran actor Mukul Dev breathed his last on Friday, May 23, 2025, in New Delhi. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Celebrities and fans alike are struggling to come to terms with the fact that Mukul Dev is no more.

On Saturday morning, his brother, actor Rahul Dev, took to Instagram Stories to share details about Mukul's last rites. He wrote, "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully in New Delhi last night. He is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev, and will be deeply missed by his siblings, Rashmi Kaushal and Rahul Dev, and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for the cremation at 5 PM."

While the cause of death was not disclosed, reports suggest that Mukul had been unwell for several days. He had been hospitalised for 8–10 days, and his condition deteriorated on the night of his passing.

Just months before his unexpected death, Mukul had posted a cryptic message on Instagram that has now taken on a haunting tone for his followers.

Mukul Dev's last Instagram post

On February 26, Mukul shared a video from an aeroplane, capturing a view of the clouds. He captioned it: "And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too... I'll see you on the dark side of the moon."

The line, taken from Pink Floyd's iconic lyrics, has since stirred emotional responses from fans. Many have taken to the comments section, wondering whether the post hinted at his mental state or was simply a poetic reflection.

All you need to know about Mukul Dev

Mukul Dev began his acting career on television in 1996 with the serial Mumkin, where he played the role of Vijay Pandey. Born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family, Mukul built a diverse portfolio across medium and languages. In addition to Hindi films and television shows, he also appeared in Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films.

He was well known for his performances in popular television shows like Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. In film, he left his mark with memorable roles in Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, among others.