A shocking and heartbreaking piece of news has gripped the entertainment industry. Renowned actor Mukul Dev, who carved a niche for himself with his versatile acting talent across television and films in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 54.

According to reports, the actor has not been well over the past few days.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh confirmed Mukul Dev's untimely demise. Speaking to India Today, he said,

"After his parents' death, Mukul had withdrawn into himself. He wouldn't step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days, and he was admitted to the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him deeply."

Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025

Actor Deepshikha Nagpal also expressed her grief, saying she was deeply shocked by the news of his passing.

Celebrities and fans alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late actor.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan... until we meet again. Om Shanti."

Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. ??????. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/48ARopc9vk — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 24, 2025

Mukul Dev: The glorious life of an actor

Born in Delhi, Mukul Dev was a graduate of St. Columba's School and held a certificate in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli.

He began his acting career on television in 1996 with the serial Mumkin, where he played the role of Vijay Pandey. He also appeared in Doordarshan's Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a comedy Bollywood countdown show. Mukul made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with Dastak, portraying ACP Rohit Malhotra alongside Sushmita Sen.

Over the years, he featured in several notable films including Qila (1998), Wajood (1998), Kohram (1999), Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao (2001), and many more. He was also seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. For his performance in Yamla Pagla Deewana, he received the 7th Amrish Puri Award for Excellence in Acting.