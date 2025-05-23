At the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood's elite have added a dash of glamour to the red carpet. Indian celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai, and Shalini Passi have also made striking appearances. As the festival nears its end, Alia Bhatt is set to make her much-anticipated debut tonight (IST).

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting she might skip the event, Alia was spotted at Mumbai airport on the morning of May 22, 2025, en route to the French Riviera. Her airport fashion was on point, exuding boss-lady vibes in a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble that perfectly balanced casual chic with high fashion.

For her Cannes departure, Alia wore a beige trench coat layered over a fitted white top and baggy blue denim. She completed the look with dark aviators and flashed her dimpled smile for the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Alia repeated the same Gucci top she wore previously at an event in Mumbai, styling it this time with a long blazer and coat. She also carried a designer handbag reportedly worth Rs 3 lakhs.

Before flying out, Alia took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement about her Cannes debut. She posted a photo of her Gucci bag packed with essentials like books, beauty products, and a tote with the words "I'm worth it" written across the image. She captioned it, "Off we go..."

Was Alia supposed to skip her debut Cannes 2025 appearance?

Earlier reports were suggesting that Alia Bhatt might skip her Cannes debut as a mark of solidarity with India in light of the Pahalgam terror attack and the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, some Reddit users speculated that her initial outfit may not have met the festival's style standards, and she possibly needed extra time to revise her look.

As per Mid day it was reported that, "As the L'Oreal ambassador, Alia was supposed to make her Cannes debut. She was slated to attend the grand opening ceremony, for which she had to fly over the weekend. But in the current times of geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan, she wanted to express solidarity with the country and decided against going," Mid-day quoted a source as saying.

On making her debut at Cannes

Elated Alia, on making her Cannes debut, mentioned that she was happy and looking forward.

"There's something absolutely special about firsts — and I'm so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L'Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year's theme, 'Lights, Beauty and Action'. To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It's limitless, it's unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman's journey and empowers them to shine in their own light," Alia said at the time of the announcement.