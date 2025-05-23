Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela never fails to grab headlines for her statements, sartorial choices, and flaunting over-the-top accessories.

Since the start of Cannes 2025, Urvashi has stunned the international media on the red carpet with her dazzling appearances. And it's not over yet. Urvashi is once again in the spotlight for her extravagant antics.

On Thursday, she made yet another striking appearance on the Cannes red carpet, wearing a shimmering gold outfit. For this latest look, Urvashi donned a golden embellished gown, but it was her gold bustier-style bikini top that caught everyone's attention.

Urvashi also flaunted a Rs 5.31 lakh gold 'bikini' bag at Cannes 2025. The clutch, priced at around Rs 5.31 lakh, featured a metallic leather interior and a removable shoulder chain.

Apart from her bold fashion choices, Urvashi has faced criticism for blocking guests' way while posing for candid photos in the lobby staircase. A viral clip shows her halting the movement of official delegates on the red carpet, blocking their path just to pose for pictures.

Netizens called her ill-mannered

One user commented, "It is problematic behaviour.. idk I get that she's trying to promote herself in this way but still I don't like such people ( people who are this level of annoying and attention seeking) ... it's just rude and disrespectful to the other people .. she's at a stage where she's not only representing herself but also her country ..our country.. so her derogatory behaviour shades our country and culture in the eyes of all these people."

One user replied to this, "Just plain rude. Trying to be a 'queen' but left her manners at home. Most probably a desperate ploy to get attention but it's so stupid."

Another user replied, "Lol ironically she is actually representing her country- 99% Indians wouldn't have given a sh*t, in fact they don't even realise that they could be the cause of inconvenience and second hand embarrassment for others wherever they go."

The next one mentioned, "She's representing India unfortunately, and behaving like that isn't getting anyone anywhere," one comment read.

Another added, "It's too embarrassing now, she should stop. First woman to embarrass India"