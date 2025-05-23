At the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made yet another striking appearance, turning heads with her signature elegance. She was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, as they walked hand-in-hand toward the red carpet. Aaradhya was seen lovingly escorting her mother to the car. The video of the same has gone viral.

Oo it is #AishwaryaRai in Gaurav Gupta om second day ?#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/es7mg6vfmn — God Bless Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) May 22, 2025

For day 2, Aishwarya opted for a bold, western look. Aishwarya wore a black sequinned strapless gown layered with an oversized silver-beige textured cape. She channelled old-school Hollywood glamour with soft, side-swept waves, however, it was a refreshing change from her usual straight hairstyle. Complemented by bold red lips and statement earrings, her ensemble offered a dramatic yet vintage-inspired charm that stood out on the red carpet.

Aishwarya's black gown was custom-designed by Gaurav Gupta. On the red carpet, she was seen posing with Cara Delevingne and Helen Mirren.

Her outfit received mixed reactions online. While many appreciated the elegance of the black gown, some were less impressed with the oversized cape.

A user wrote, "She doesn't need to cover up!! She would have looked even more stunning without that gigantic scarf!! Cannes Queen Forever!!"

Another wrote, "She is covering her arms, why?"

The third one wrote, "Finally, she ditched the middle part hairstyle and she looks absolutely stunning.."

The fourth one joked, "Someone give her stylist and hairstylist a raise .. pheww.. they finally did their job."

Meanwhile, on day 1, Aishwarya exuded Indianness by wearing an ivory saree and sporting sindoor. Aishwarya's traditional Bachchan bahu look earned widespread praise and accolades.