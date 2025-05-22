The OG queen of Cannes has arrived! The moment we were all waiting for is finally here. Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a vision, exuding timeless elegance in a regal ivory saree as she graced the red carpet at Cannes 2025.

The actor chose a stunning handwoven Indian silk saree, accessorised with a striking red and emerald chain necklace. However, what truly captured everyone's attention was the bright red sindoor she wore, a first for Aishwarya at this prestigious international event.

She waved at her fans and also greeted the crowd with a graceful namaste as she walked the carpet.

Taking to social media, designer Manish Malhotra shared glimpses of Aishwarya Rai's iconic Cannes look.

Yaaaaaaas There She is QUEEN n Empress #AishwaryaRaiAtCannes Dripping in Grace, Royalty and Beauty ❤️?? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/aeUd4unW1X — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) May 21, 2025

Sharing the images, he wrote, "At the 78th Cannes Film Festival (@festivaldecannes), the ethereal beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) embodies eternal grace in our handwoven Kadwa ivory Handloom Banarasi saree- a meditation in ivory, rose gold, and silver. Originating from the famed looms of Varanasi, the Kadwa brocade technique stands as a true testament to the unmatched skill of Indian weavers as this intricate method involves crafting each motif separately. The saree features handwoven brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari detailing in real chandi (silver), extending the sanctity of the fabric. Also draped is a sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta, edged in real gold and silver zardozi embroidery. She further accentuated the ensemble with imperial heirlooms from (@manishmalhotrajewellery): a symphony of over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds set in 18k gold, cascading necklaces in splendour with our renaissance of ruby statement rings. The ensemble evokes ritual, reflection, and the elemental purity of ivory."

Fans were smitten by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's saree-clad, sindoor-adorned look at Cannes, hailing her as the "Queen of Cannes.

One of her fans wrote, "Now that's what you call a comeback ❤️❤️ Queen of Cannes for a reason ❤️"

Another fan, who seemed to be very pleased with Aishwarya's fashion here, wrote, "Finally she slayed and broke her curse. Oh my god! It feels like we just won a war."

After a long time Aishwarya Rai in saree and I am so happy ??#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/5QmJf0qILu — God Bless Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) May 21, 2025

However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines not just for her professional life, but also for her personal one. Rumours have been swirling that all is not well between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Several media reports have claimed that the couple is on the verge of divorce, with some even alleging that they are merely co-parenting their daughter Aaradhya amid ongoing marital troubles.

With her appearance at Cannes, Aishwarya didn't just make a style statement by applying indoor, it was more than just a fashion choice. Through this symbolic gesture, Aishwarya seemingly shut down the ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage.



Work Front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, reprising her role as Nandini. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan appeared in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.