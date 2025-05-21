And the wait is over, Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari has arrived at Cannes. Since her arrival, Aditi has served two stunning looks. One was on the red carpet, where she opted for a bold and sexy black outfit. The second was a beautiful red saree paired with sindoor, exuding grace and keeping up with the Indian tradition.

Aditi in red saree and sindoor at Cannes!

On Wednesday, Aditi took to Instagram to share several glimpses of her bridal-inspired look. The newlywed left the internet speechless. She wore a striking red saree by Raw Mango, paired with a sleeveless blouse. Her hair was styled in a simple bun, accessorised with a minimal choker and earrings for an effortless, elegant appearance.

She completed the look with a red bindi and sindoor. Sharing the pictures, Aditi captioned the series of her red saree photos as "Cannes" with a red heart emoji.

On the red carpet, Aditi amped up the glam quotient in a custom creation by Rahul Mishra. She wore a sleeveless black-and-silver gown. The upper bodice was body-hugging and featured intricate silver threadwork in parallel lines. The gown transitioned into black-and-silver feathered fringes, flowing to the floor. She accessorised with Chopard jewellery and kept her makeup minimal yet dewy.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, open look with a centre part, neatly tucked behind her ears.

Netizens praised both looks, although some compared them to her previous Cannes appearances, where she looked equally ethereal and elegant.

Work front

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, playing the role of Bibbojaan. The Netflix series featured an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, and more.

She will next be seen in the upcoming English film Lioness, and is also part of Netflix's forthcoming project O Saathi Re.

On the personal front, Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot with actor Siddharth on September 16, 2024, in a traditional South Indian ceremony. After years of dating, the couple married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy.