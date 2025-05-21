The teaser of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, dropped on Tuesday. While the intense face-off between the two stars grabbed attention, it was Kiara Advani's bold bikini scene that truly set social media ablaze.

Netizens and celebrities alike were in awe of Kiara's sizzling bikini look, as well as Hrithik Roshan flaunting his sculpted triceps. However, it was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's comment on Kiara's viral scene that stirred up the internet.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a still of Kiara from the teaser, captioning it, "Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her back, then 2 will be a backbuster."

His comment drew criticism from many on social media, with users calling it inappropriate and objectifying.

He wrote, "Isn't this the entire point of the PR for the movie? Incite salacious/viral/tharki /etc. Comments, regardless of who the commentator is? No one gives a shit anyway."

Another wrote, "Haven't you seen his recent antics? This man has straight up gone to down bad sleazy levels of tharki."

The next one mentioned, "OG Tharki."

Another commented, "I saw him licking another actress's feet live on an interview. I'm still surprised that he doesn't have any MeToo cases on him."

After facing massive backlash, the filmmaker deleted his tweets, however, the screenshots have now gone viral.

Amidst it all, the mother-to-be had taken to her official social media handles to share the teaser of War 2 on Tuesday afternoon. She captioned her post, "Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film, first action film, first with these 2 amazing heroes, first collaboration with Ayan, and of course, first bikini shot!"

On personal from, Kiara is expecting her first child with Sidharth this year.