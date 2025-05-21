The 78th Cannes Film Festival is underway, and the who's who from Hollywood and Bollywood have turned up the glam quotient, acing their red carpet appearances. From Urvashi Rautela and Nancy Tyagi to Dakota Johnson, Mouni Roy, Simi Garewal, and Sharmila Tagore, stars have made striking fashion statements.

On Tuesday evening, actor Ruchi Gujjar walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning traditional golden ensemble.

However, it wasn't just her outfit that caught attention; it was her necklace, which featured a pendant of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Roopa Sharma designed Ruchi's lehenga shimmered with intricate gota patti, zardozi, and mirror work. But her necklace, adorned with pendants of PM Modi's face, was framed by pearls and red enamel lotuses.

Ruchi's pendant sparks controversy

What was intended as a tribute to national pride has instead divided public opinion, igniting debate across fashion, political, and social circles.

Several netizens accused the actor of politicising a global cultural platform, arguing that Cannes is a celebration of cinema and art, not a political stage.

Fashion commentators also expressed concern about turning a style moment into a political statement.

Ruchi talks about wearing PM Modi's pendant at Cannes

"The necklace is more than jewellery—it's a symbol of strength, vision and India's rise on the world stage," Gujjar said.

"By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our Prime Minister," she added.

"It's the kind of look that turns heads, raises eyebrows and lights up timelines. Some called it bold, others bewildering. But everyone had something to say. "When I walked the red carpet, it felt like I was wearing the soul of Rajasthan," Gujjar added.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar?

Ruchi Gujjar was crowned Miss Haryana in 2023. She soon made her mark in the entertainment industry as a model and actor. With appearances in popular music videos such as Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor, she has become a familiar face and continues to grow her fan base.