Actor Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 in Delhi at the age of 54, following a brief illness. He was reportedly admitted to the ICU and had been hospitalised for over a week before his health deteriorated in the early hours of Friday morning. According to reports, the actor had been battling loneliness and depression in recent times.

Mukul Dev's funeral was held on Saturday at Lodhi Crematorium in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects.

Several videos and photos from the last rites have gone viral on social media. Mukul's brother, actor Rahul Dev, was seen performing the final rites. Actor Vindu Dara Singh also attended the funeral and spoke to the media.

Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with him in Son of Sardar, got emotional, and he remembered Mukul. He said, "He had gained weight. Aith fitness. He was a very kind-hearted person. Please give him love and remember him in your prayers."

Earlier today, Rahul Dev took to Instagram to confirm the heartbreaking news of his brother's passing and to share details of the cremation. Posting a photo of Mukul on his Instagram story, he wrote: "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully in New Delhi last night... He is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev, and will be deeply missed by his siblings Rashmi Kaushal and Rahul Dev, as well as his nephew, Sidhant Dev. Please join us for the cremation at 5 PM."

The sudden news of Mukul's death has left the film and television fraternity in shock. Tributes have poured in across social media, with co-stars and colleagues expressing their grief and condolences.

Ajay Devgn, who worked with Mukul in Son of Sardar, wrote, "Still trying to process it... Muku. It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti."

Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute to his late co-star on Instagram, "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan... until we meet again. Om Shanti."

Salman Khan took to social media and shared a throwback photo with Mukul Dev.

Mukul Dev appeared in several popular TV shows, including Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. He also earned recognition for his roles in Bollywood films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

He began his acting career in 1996 with the television serial Mumkin, in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey. Born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family, Mukul was a versatile actor who worked not only in Hindi films and television but also in Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu cinema.