Rahul Bhatt's latest interview has landed him in some hot soup. Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt's son, Rahul, recently compared half-sister Alia Bhatt with Pooja Bhatt in an interview. He ranked Alia 'not even half' of Pooja Bhatt in terms of looks, talent and sex appeal. He even went on to call her "paani kum chai" (average).

What had Rahul Bhatt said

"In my opinion, she (Alia) is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is 'paani kam chai (not as good)'. Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja," he said in an interview with Hindi Rush.

Trolled

Ever since the clippings of the interview surfaced, the Bhatt boy is getting trolled on reddit for his "shady" comments on his sisters.

"Firstly this is a super weird thing to say, secondly i just feel like it's such a sad thing to say, like differentiating between his 'real sister' and alia ! like they are both his sisters, regardless of their parents," wrote a social media user.

"Imagine being jealous of your half sister's success so much that you have to do a whole interview to shade her," another social media user commented.

"He is literally an uncle, so weird of him to make such comments at such an age," read a comment.

"Weird nutcase," another comment read.

"Not the biggest fan of alia but kinda surprised she turned out mostly fine with a family like this. it's almost impressive. Especially given how shady her dad and half brother are," a social media user wrote.

"This felt derogatory on so many levels. Why do you think it's okay to compare which sister has more sexual appeal to you?? That's your sister!!!" another social media user commented.

"That family is very problematic very very much," was one more of the comments on the video.