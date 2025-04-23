Mahesh Bhatt's younger son, Rahul Bhatt, has blown away social media with his comparison of Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. Rahul called Alia 'paani kum chai' (average) in comparison to Pooja Bhatt in the department of looks, being sexy and talent. Rahul said that Alia isn't half of what elder sister Pooja is and called her the most talented among the Bhatt siblings.

Alia is lesser

"In my opinion, she (Alia) is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is 'paani kam chai (not as good)'. Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja," he said in an interview with Hindi Rush.

Pooja to take legacy forward

Rahul further went on to say that it was Pooja Bhatt who took Mahesh Bhatt's legacy forward. He also added that she was the biggest sex symbol of the country back then. "Pooja took my father's legacy ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country then."

Doesn't know about Ranbir's career

Not just this, Rahul also spoke about Alia Bhatt's husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor and called him a "good father". "Ranbir is a great father. I think that is the most important thing. A man should... I respect him as that," he said.

However, on being asked to comment on Ranbir's career and filmography, Rahul said that he doesn't care about all that. "Acting? Pata nahi mujhe kuch samajh mein nahi aata hai... acting kaun hai, actor kaun hai, Animal kaun hai, Kapoor kaun hai? Mere ko kuch farak nahi padta," he said. (I don't understand. Who is acting? Who is the actor? Who is the Animal? Who is Kapoor? I don't care)

"He is a good father. That's it. He loves his daughter. He respects my step-sister. Everything else is all supplementary," he further added. Rahul is Mahesh Bhatt's son with former wife, Kiran Bhatt. The couple had two children - Pooja and Rahul. Mahesh and Kiran got divorced when Bhatt fell-in-love with Soni Razdan.