Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have left for their annual retreat with their little daughter – Raha Kapoor – to an undisclosed location. Just like every year, Ranbir and Alia would be ringing in NY 2025 with their baby girl, away from the hustle and bustle. As Ralia reached the airport with Raha in their lap, the little Kapoor's adorable wave and 'bye' to paps stole the show.

A video by paparazzo Viral Bhayani's channel showed Raha Kapoor, visibly excited to see the paps, waved at them and even said 'bye' in her cute voice. The video has been widely circulated on social media as people can't get over how delightful she looks. Social media also had a lot to say about Raha's upbringing and how she is different from the other star kids.

Social media melting with love

"Raha same look like Randhir Kapoor," wrote a user. "She carries the genes of her mom and her great grandfather," another user commented. "Raha is already a superstar," read a comment. "That's literally Alia in blue eyes," a fan opined.

"How ranbir is so blessed from being born in Kapoors and having such a sweet daughter," a social media user commented. "She is beautiful + intelligent baby girl and soon she will be paps' favourite," another social media user opined.

"The way she giving flying kiss," read a comment. "Raha's signature style goodbye kisses are mandatory," another comment read. "Love how Alia is a normal girl like us. Which actresses use bows and all. She's looks for ordinary and normal," one more of the comments read.

"Her waves and kisses have my whole heart", "She'll be the prettiest star kid. Period", "She's a beautiful doll" were some more comments on the videos and pictures doing the rounds.