And it is that time of the year again! The whole Kapoor clan came together for their coveted Christmas lunch. For the last several years, the Kapoors have turned up in their Christmas' best outfits to enjoy a grand lunch together. And this year was no different. However, without a shred of doubt, the person who stole the show this time was Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived with their ray of sunshine for the do. Alia came forward and requested the paps not to make noise as Raha could get scared. And then came the little princess in her dad, Ranbir Kapoor's lap. Videos shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani's page shows how Raha looked angelic in her white frock as she waved to the paps and wished their Merry Christmas!

Raha steals the spotlight

This left not just the paparazzi but the whole social media melting. Ranbir and Alia couldn't control their laughter as their adorable daughter waved to the paps and even blew kisses at them. Kareena Kapoor, who is generally the first ones to arrive, missed the Kapoor Christmas lunch this year. Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also gave the event a miss.

Kareena - Saif give it a miss

Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful family picture with the Kapoors in attendance. Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Armaan Jain were also seen present. Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda are also seen in the picture having quality time at the annual family get-together. Anissa Malhotra, Reema Jain, Nitasha Nanda were seen smiling for the camera.

The tradition was reportedly started by Shashi Kapoor's wife several decades ago and still continues for all the members of the family.